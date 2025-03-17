United States national team star Christian Pulisic is in talks with AC Milan over a new contract, a source has told ESPN.

The 26-year-old has found a home at San Siro after spending three seasons with Borussia Dortmund (2016-2019) and then four with Chelsea (2019-2023).

Pulisic joined the Italian club on a four-year deal in July 2023 but is keen to commit himself to a longer stay at Milan, where he has become a key member of the squad.

He is the first Milan player to score 15-plus goals in all competitions in each of his first two seasons since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

Christian Pulisic has been in fine form for AC Milan this season. Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The USMNT forward equaled his career-best goal tally for a season with his 15th goal of the campaign in Milan’s 2-1 win over Como on Saturday.

Despite Pulisic’s impressive form since his arrival in Italy, Milan have failed to live up to expectations.

Former head coach Stefano Pioli departed this past summer after a year of disappointing results. He was replaced by Paulo Fonseca, but the Portuguese coach was sacked a few months later. Sergio Conceição was handed the reins on Dec. 30, but the team’s inconsistent results have persisted.

Milan bolstered their forward line during the January transfer window, complementing Pulisic and Rafael Leão with Chelsea loanee João Félix and Mexico striker Santiago Giménez from Feyenoord.

The 19-time Italian champions are eighth in Serie A , 14 points behind table-topping rival Inter Milan.