Juventus have begun talks with United States international Weston McKennie to discuss a new contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

McKennie’s contract, is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, making imperative that Juventus act now, otherwise the club runs the risk of losing the versatile midfielder on a free transfer 14 months from now.

The 26-year-old has been an ever-present force for Juventus throughout the season, making 40 appearances in all competitions and scoring five goals. As it stands, McKennie is poised to be involved with the Serie A side at the Club World Cup this summer, though that will prevent him from participating in the Concacaf Gold Cup with the USMNT.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

McKennie began his professional career with then-Bundesliga side Schalke 04 in May 2017 after spending a year with the club’s youth team. Prior to his move to Germany, McKennie worked his way through the youth system at MLS side FC Dallas.

McKennie moved to Juventus in August 2020 initially on loan before signing a permanent deal. While he endured an unhappy loan spell at Leeds United in 2023, he has proved his worth to Juve since then.

At international level, McKennie has made 60 appearances for the U.S., scoring 11 goals and was part of the squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.