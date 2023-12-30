Valve’s portable PC platform Steam Deck has enjoyed another good year, with a new OLED model and cheaper entry point contributing to a steady increase in popularity.
Throughout the year, Valve has been letting players know which titles are most popular on Steam Deck each month, with some consistent titles cropping up over the year.
Now we’ve reached the end of 2023, Valve has collated the most-played titles on Steam Deck for 2023 and put them in three ranking categories.
In the Platinum rank for the most played titles of all, small-scale hits like Vampire Survivors and Dave the Diver made an impact alongside big hitters such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Grand Theft Auto 5. Half-Life also entered the Platinum club after Valve gave the 1998 classic a Steam Deck overhaul for its 25th anniversary.
The Gold tier contains the likes of Street Fighter 6, Stardew Valley, and Counter Strike 2, while the Silver tier features PlayStation titles God of War and The Last of Us Part 1 alongside the surprise multiplayer hit Lethal Company.
The list only includes games Valve has given verified or playable status to for Steam Deck, so there are certain omissions, but you can view all three complete tiers below.
Most Played Steam Deck Games of 2023
Platinum
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Vampire Survivors
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Dave the Diver
- Starfield
- Half-Life 1
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Resident Evil 4
- Elden Ring
Gold
- Stardew Valley
- Street Fighter 6
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- DREDGE
- Hades
- Sea of Stars
- Counter Strike 2
- Halls of Torment
- Risk of Rain Returns
- Dead Cells
- Diablo 4
- Brotato
Silver
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- Overwatch 2
- Cult of the Lamb
- God of War
- Fallout 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Coral Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- Lethal Company
- Octopath Traveler 2
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Volume 1
- Remnant 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Star Ocean The Second Story R
- Slay the Spire
- The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- Sons of the Forest
- HoloCure – Save the Fans!
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Monster Hunter: World
- Persona 5 Royal
- No Man’s Sky
- NBA 2K23