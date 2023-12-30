Valve’s portable PC platform Steam Deck has enjoyed another good year, with a new OLED model and cheaper entry point contributing to a steady increase in popularity.

Throughout the year, Valve has been letting players know which titles are most popular on Steam Deck each month, with some consistent titles cropping up over the year.

Now we’ve reached the end of 2023, Valve has collated the most-played titles on Steam Deck for 2023 and put them in three ranking categories.

In the Platinum rank for the most played titles of all, small-scale hits like Vampire Survivors and Dave the Diver made an impact alongside big hitters such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Grand Theft Auto 5. Half-Life also entered the Platinum club after Valve gave the 1998 classic a Steam Deck overhaul for its 25th anniversary.

The Gold tier contains the likes of Street Fighter 6, Stardew Valley, and Counter Strike 2, while the Silver tier features PlayStation titles God of War and The Last of Us Part 1 alongside the surprise multiplayer hit Lethal Company.

The list only includes games Valve has given verified or playable status to for Steam Deck, so there are certain omissions, but you can view all three complete tiers below.

Most Played Steam Deck Games of 2023

Platinum

Cyberpunk 2077

Vampire Survivors

Baldur’s Gate 3

Grand Theft Auto 5

Dave the Diver

Starfield

Half-Life 1

Hogwarts Legacy

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Resident Evil 4

Elden Ring

Gold

Stardew Valley

Street Fighter 6

Red Dead Redemption 2

DREDGE

Hades

Sea of Stars

Counter Strike 2

Halls of Torment

Risk of Rain Returns

Dead Cells

Diablo 4

Brotato

Silver