Billionaire investor and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was caught on video Sunday apparently throwing a drink on an opposing fan.

A video making the rounds on social media Sunday appeared to show Tepper, standing in a luxury box, tossing a drink at a nearby Jacksonville Jaguars fan before walking away.

The Jaguars beat the Panthers 26-0 on Sunday in Jacksonville, dropping Carolina to an NFL-worst 2-14 record this season, with one game remaining.

“We are aware of the video and have no further comment at this time,” an NFL spokesperson told The Athletic on Sunday. Tepper could face a penalty from the league if he is found to have violated its personal conduct policy.

Tepper, owner of the hedge fund Appaloosa Management, bought the Panthers in 2018 for $2.275 billion. Tepper has a net worth of about $17.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index.

It’s been a frustrating season for Tepper and the Panthers. He was overheard yelling the f-word as he left the locker room following a loss on Nov. 26. A day later, he fired coach Frank Reich.