At least 34 people, including children, have been killed in Israel’s surprise wave of attacks on the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Tuesday, according to local sources pic.twitter.com/QPTsdK4sik
— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) March 18, 2025
At least 34 people, including children, have been killed in Israel’s surprise wave of attacks on the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Tuesday, according to local sources pic.twitter.com/QPTsdK4sik
— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) March 18, 2025
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co