Three gunmen broke into former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman’s house over the weekend while his wife and two children were home.

On Monday, Sherman shared footage on X of what appeared to be the intruders carrying firearms and smashing through a large window.

“House being robbed at gunpoint with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift,” he posted. “Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe.”

He said he was sharing the video in case someone had information that could help authorities find the intruders.

Richard Sherman in Pittsburgh in 2023. Matt Freed / AP file

“If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out,” he wrote.

Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, said she and the children are “physically ok” but “very shaken up and hope to find these people soon.”

“Waking up to intruders outside your bedroom with a gun is something no one should have to experience,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday. “Like I said they tried the wrong people! We WILL find you!”

The King County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in happened just after midnight on Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made, and no suspects had been identified.

“As this remains an open and active investigation, there isn’t much more to share at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Last year, the NFL, NBA, and FBI issued warnings following a string of burglaries targeting high-profile athletes. On Oct. 6, the Belton, Missouri, home of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was burglarized. A day later, robbers broke into the Leawood, Kansas, home of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In February, seven Chilean men were charged in connection with an alleged nationwide burglary spree that targeted Mahomes, Kelce and others.

A federal indictment also accused the group of breaking into the Wisconsin home of a Milwaukee Bucks player while he was at a game. Authorities did not identify the victim, but the information corresponds to a burglary that occurred at the home of Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. The indictment said nearly $1.5 million worth of items were stolen from the home.

Another burglary occurred at the Cincinnati area home of a Bengals player, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said in a statement. The information corresponds to a break-in at quarterback Joe Burrow’s home.