Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has hinted it will be a “big summer” for the club as they look to build on a hugely successful debut season under head coach Arne Slot.

Van Dijk scored a late winner for Liverpool against West Ham United on Sunday to move them 13 points clear of second-place Arsenal at the top of the table. Slot’s side now require a maximum of six points from their final six games to guarantee the club’s 20th league title, and Van Dijk is confident the Liverpool hierarchy are willing to dip into the transfer market to further bolster the squad this summer.

“I think Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years,” he said after the game.

“Whatever happens in terms of players going out, players coming in, I think it should be a big summer. I think they’re planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board, as a Liverpool connected fan, to do the right job.”

Virgil van Dijk backs Liverpool to keep challenging for the top honours in years to come. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Van Dijk is set to be out of contract at the end of the season however sources have told ESPN he is expected to commit to a two-year extension at Anfield, after teammate Mohamed Salah penned a new deal until 2027 on Friday.

“Let’s see how this week goes,” Van Dijk said when asked for an update on his future. “I think first, all the focus should be going to the Hillsborough anniversary. I mentioned it already in interviews, I think that’s the main thing and then we’ll see. The focus will still be on Leicester [who Liverpool are playing next week], but maybe there’s some news. I don’t know. I know, but I don’t know.”

Reflecting on what Liverpool means to him, Van Dijk added: “I joined the club in 2017 for many reasons. Reasons like how much it means to all the Scousers, to all the fans around the whole world to be connected to Liverpool. Being successful with Liverpool; the culture of the club, everything that embodies Liverpool that is just part of me.

“That’s why I’m always proud when I wear that shirt, go out there and try to be the best version of myself in terms of the football player that I am. We are two wins, six points away from glory.

“I know what it means to the club and I know what it will bring us if it happens. Most of the players don’t so when it happens, it will be beautiful but we still have a job to do.”