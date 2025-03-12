Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has said he has “no idea” about his future at the club beyond the end of the campaign.

Van Dijk is one of three players including Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold whose contracts are up at the end of the season, with new deals yet to be agreed.

The Dutch international has been central to Liverpool’s title charge this season, that sees them 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League with 10 games left. He has been a mainstay in the second-best defence in the league, playing every minute of their campaign so far.

However, the Merseyside club’s Champions League hopes ended on Tuesday night after being knocked out on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

“I have no idea. I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. I have no idea at the moment,” Van Dijk said post-match when asked about his future at Anfield.

“It is not on hold. Nothing on hold. There’s just … I keep saying the same thing.

“Listen, there are ten games to go, and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.

“At the moment, I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”

Virgil van Dijk could leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Liverpool can clinch their first piece of silverware of the season this weekend when they face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Van Dijk will hope to replicate his heroics from last year’s final, where he scored the winner in extra-time against Chelsea.

“There are 10 games left, not many, and there are two big prizes we can still get,” Van Dijk said. “We are going to give it everything. We have to feel the disappointment of [PSG] but from now it is about recovery.

“If we bring this intensity in Wembley with our fans, then I am positive. I am always positive. But I am really looking forward to being back out there.

“We don’t need any added motivation. We have ten games. The Carabao Cup final on Sunday — if you need any added motivation you are in the wrong business.

“All of the fans want to celebrate [winning] it. But it will be difficult. Any final is difficult. I am really looking forward to it.

“We are out of the [the Champions League] competition. That is normal, human. Recover and be fully focused on Sunday. That is our job, we need our fans to be there for us.”