



Article content Virginia Giuffre, an outspoken victim of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, says she was told that she has four days to live after she went into “kidney renal failure.” In a post on Instagram on Sunday, she said she was hit by a bus and that it had been “the worst start to a new year.” She included a photo of herself lying in what appeared to be a hospital bed with bruises covering part of her face.

Article content “I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” she said in the caption of the post. “I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.” Giuffre has said in previous interviews with the Miami Herald and Glamour that the birth of her daughter made her want to speak out about Epstein years later. She spoke at a hearing along with more than a dozen other survivors of Epstein after his arrest in July 2019. At the Manhattan courthouse in August of that year, Giuffre said she was a victim of “cruel criminal acts they committed against me … for years and years and years unstopped,” The Guardian reported.

Article content In 2021, Giuffre filed a complaint against Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II. In the complaint, she accused him of sexual abuse when she was under the age of 18. From 2000 to 2002, Giuffre alleged that she was “lent out” by Epstein for “sexual purposes” to Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew publicly denied meeting Giuffre in an interview with the BBC, despite a photo of the two together surfacing. The complaint stated that Prince Andrew was a close friend of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. After being found guilty of “facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children” in 2021, Maxwell was sentenced to “240 months in prison for her role in a scheme to sexual exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein over the course of a decade,” per a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York. In an agreement in February 2022, Prince Andrew and Giuffre reached a settlement. The case was dismissed by both parties. Recommended from Editorial Epstein files: Read the full document and the names revealed Bill Clinton reportedly included in list of 150 names linked to Jeffrey Epstein Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our daily newsletter, Posted, here.

Share this article in your social network









Source link