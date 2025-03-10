WASHINGTON — Voyager Technologies is expanding its partnership with data analytics firm Palantir Technologies to develop advanced sensor systems for U.S. military satellites, the companies announced March 10.

Voyager, a space technology firm expanding its defense sector presence, said the collaboration with Palantir aims to produce specialized payloads for space domain awareness that can be deployed on either military or commercial satellites to monitor the space environment.

“This new payload consists of a configurable sensor suite and computation system with real-time collection and analysis software supporting autonomous operations,” said Matt Magaña, president of defense and national security at Voyager.

The system will integrate Palantir’s artificial intelligence capabilities with Voyager’s hardware technology, specifically designed to process radio frequency and imagery data for identifying and tracking objects in orbit.

Space domain awareness has become a priority for military planners as Earth’s orbit becomes more contested with the deployment of thousands of new satellites and growing concerns about potential adversaries’ anti-satellite capabilities.

Voyager will leverage its VPX signal processing electronics and chassis and Palantir’s machine-learning technology to analyze data from existing satellite assets.

Robert Imig, head of government research and development at Palantir, described the partnership as an effort to “further extend the reach of our AI solutions from ground to space, a critical frontier where demands are intensifying as the environment grows increasingly contested.”

This announcement builds on an existing relationship between the two companies. They previously announced a strategic partnership focused on commercial and civil space applications.

Additionally, Starlab Space — a joint venture including Voyager, Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation and MDA Space that is developing a commercial space station — last year named Palantir as its exclusive supplier of enterprise-wide software data management solutions .

Palantir, which has positioned itself as an analytics software supplier to defense agencies, already maintains several contracts with the U.S. Space Force.

