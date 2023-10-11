Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. will name Tim Wentworth as its new chief executive, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.
In interviews with the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News, Wentworth — the former CEO of pharmacy-benefits manager Express Scripts — said he will take over Walgreens’ top spot.
Walgreens
WBA,
did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation or further comment.
In September, Roz Brewer stepped down as Walgreens’ CEO after about two and a half years. That followed the surprise departure of the company’s chief financial officer in August.
Earlier Tuesday, some Walgreens pharmacy workers walked off the job to protest their working conditions. The organizer of the walkout told the Associated Press that employees were overworked and short-staffed, and threatened more walkouts at the end of the month if their complaints are not addressed by management.
Walgreens stock is trading near its lowest point since 1998, and has plunged 40% year to date.