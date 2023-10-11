Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. will name Tim Wentworth as its new chief executive, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.

In interviews with the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News, Wentworth — the former CEO of pharmacy-benefits manager Express Scripts — said he will take over Walgreens’ top spot.

did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation or further comment.