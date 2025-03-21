



Many parts of the country are already starting to experience warmer weather, and that means it might be time to invest in cooling machines for your home. After all, the last thing you want to be is hot and sweaty in the one place that’s meant to be your comfort zone.

Luckily, Walmart has you covered with the Costway 5,500 BTU Portable Air Conditioner that’s on sale for only $220 after a whopping 53% discount. The unit usually retails for $469, so the fact that you can add one to your cart for half is a steal — but hurry, the deal likely won’t last much longer.

Costway 5500 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, $220 (was $469) at Walmart

This portable AC unit comes with a window installation kit that allows you to make it a more permanent solution. Many shoppers claim that it’s “very easy to install,” whether you have a vertical or horizontal window. It helps pull the warm, stuffy air out and push in a cool, crisp breeze to bring down the overall temperature of the room. Plus, it also functions as a traditional fan and dehumidifier, so you basically get three machines in one.

What’s nice about this model compared to others on the market is that it comes with a remote control so you can adjust settings manually, or, you can set it on a 24-hour timer that automatically turns the machine on and off as needed to conserve energy. It works best in rooms up to 250 square feet and features multi-directional wheels that make it easy to move from one room to another.

Over 200 people have given it a five-star rating and several said they have purchased multiple units because it works so well.

“I am really amazed at how this AC really gets cold,” one reviewer wrote. “I have it in my bedroom. I will be purchasing several of them. So far I have run it for two weeks and have not had to empty any water out of it.”

Make sure you’re prepared to beat the heat this summer with the Costway Portable Air Conditioner and add one to your cart while it’s still 53% off.