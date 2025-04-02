



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Few things can set the mood of your living space like a cozy sectional sofa. While L-shaped couches offer a great option for large families, those with a U-shaped design bring even more versatility to the table. We just found one of Walmart’s bestselling U-shaped sectionals on sale, and we’re sharing it here because we’re all about U!

The Ktaxon U-Shaped Velvet Sectional Sofa is on sale for just $620. That’s 52% off the regular price of $1,295. That’s such a good deal, you may want to sit down for a moment and recover.

Ktaxon U-Shaped Velvet Sectional Sofa, $620 (was $1,295) at Walmart

As if the plush cushions of this beautiful couch weren’t comfy enough, they’re covered with a silky velvet fabric that looks as lovely as it feels on the skin, according to shoppers. The sofa’s modular design means that the two ottomans can be moved to any position you wish, even converting the sofa into a sleeper when the need arises.

The wooden legs are over three inches tall, making the couch the perfect height for almost anyone. Making it an even more appealing option, this roomy sectional is available in an unbelievable 16 color options. There’s truly no excuse not to buy this sofa if you think it would be a good fit for your living room.

Walmart customers fell in love with this silky smooth sofa. One buyer called on others to “just buy it,” adding, “I love this couch! It is so well made. I would have never believed the couch that cost so little would be so amazing. It is a perfect sleeping couch.”

Another shopper shared, “This sectional has quickly become my favorite piece of furniture! It’s comfortable, stylish, and perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying family time.”

If you value the balance between comfort and convenience, then the Ktaxon U-Shaped Velvet Sectional Sofa may be your ultimate piece of furniture. You can get it now for only $620, and that’s an amazing deal for one of Walmart’s bestselling couches.