



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect accent chair, look no further than Walmart. The retailer has a ton of amazing deals on some wonderful styles. Mid-century modern furniture lovers will love the Ktaxon Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair, which is currently on sale at a huge discount. Right now, you can get your hands on the chair for just $110—a saving of over 57% from its original price tag of $258.

Ktaxon Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair, $110 (was $258) at Walmart

The chair will be a huge focal point in your living room, bedroom, office, or dining room. The standout style will add some visual interest to your space, while the array of colors and materials will suit any design aesthetic. Choose from dark gray in a velvet material; olive green in corduroy; pink linen; khaki corduroy; and more.

With a 25.2-inch high back and a 5.5-inch seat cushion, it’s a spacious chair for working, reading, and even napping. Constructed from a solid wood frame, the durable chair has a weight limit of 500 pounds.

Shoppers love the “comfortable” chair, which has an average rating of 4.7 out of five.

“We love this chair. The angled seat is very comfortable, and the included lumbar pillow supports the low back,” one reviewer said. “We were amazed at how well it was packaged when it arrived so as to protect the finish on the wooden arms of the chair. The color is perfect.”

“Exceeded expectations! This was a gem of a deal,” wrote a second.”The structure, fabric, and design should have cost way more than what we paid for it.”

“Beautiful chair. Would buy again and again,” commented a third shopper. “Comfy.”

If you’re a fan of mid-century-style furniture, this accent chair is for you. Get it for only $110 at Walmart while you still can.