



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you don’t have a nice patio set for outdoor lounging, then you might as well not even have a patio. The right outdoor furniture can convert your backyard from a dull, empty space into an oasis of entertainment. Luckily, Walmart always has the best patio furniture at unbeatable prices, and we found a set on sale that has us very excited.

The Costway 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Patio Set is on sale for only $150. With an original price of $339, this stylish set is currently available at an impressive 56% off. Such a big discount on a set this beautiful is a rare find, so you may want to take advantage while it’s still available.

Costway 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Patio Set, $150 (was $339) at Walmart

While most patio furniture shares a pattern of standard design cues, this set has a retro-modern look all its own. With wrapped wicker cage-style seats and a tall bistro table, this furniture is all about individuality. Each piece has a powder-coated steel base structure, making the legs stand out as an additional design feature.

The seats have medium-thick cushions that balance the need for comfort with an attractive look. A tempered glass surface sits atop the table, giving it a waterproof and shatter-resistant finish. This set is available in an incredible six color options, which vary from calming and neutral to vibrant and fun.

Walmart customers were very pleased with this patio set. One happy shopper praised it as “cute,” while adding “Overall, they are comfortable…I’ve received numerous compliments on them from my neighbors. I would definitely recommend.”

Another buyer described it as “compact,” saying “It is well-made and looks elegant. It is perfectly comfortable for a cup of coffee on the patio. This patio set is lightweight and easy to assemble…The design is modern and sturdy.”

The Costway 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Patio Set gives a modern twist to a furniture classic. For just $150, you can make this awesome set your own. At that price, why not buy two, and double your outdoor seating?