



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If your home lacks closet space or, worse, doesn’t have a closet at all, it can be hard to find room for storing all of the great deals that you’ve scored on t-shirts, pants, underwear, and more. While a wardrobe or a clothing rack is best for longer or bulkier items like dresses, suits, and coats, a dresser is the perfect place to store all of your smaller clothing items (and more) with ease.

Right now, you can get your hands on the shopper-loved Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse 6-Drawer Dresser at Walmart for only $107, which is a whopping 73% saving from its original price tag of $397.

Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse 6-Drawer Dresser, $107 (was $397) at Walmart

The dresser features six spacious drawers made from warp-resistant MDF wood, durable laminate, and powder-coated steel that will stand the test of time, no matter how many times you open and close them to find your favorite T-shirt.

Measuring 32 inches high, 47 inches long, and 18 inches wide, the dresser is an excellent option for smaller spaces. Not just limited to bedrooms, it’ll also look great in living rooms, kids’ rooms, offices, and more, thanks to its chic and neutral design that will seamlessly blend with any existing decor.

Related: Walmart is selling a $248 8-drawer dresser for only $94, and it has built-in lights and a charging station

Shoppers love the dresser, which they say “looks beautiful” and is “super easy to put together.”

“This dresser looks beautiful once it’s built. Normal space in drawers—they’re not too big or small. Perfect for someone with a small family or simply for your kids’ room or guest room,” one shopper wrote. “Building it was a little time-consuming and it felt not too sturdy, but once built, it feels fine. I like the end result.”

“Great piece of furniture, especially for the price,” another noted, while a third shopper said, “It looks nice and is sturdy. It gives us great storage.”

Add some stylish storage to any room of the house, and pick up the Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse 6-Drawer Dresser for only $107 at Walmart while you can.