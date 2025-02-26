



As winter begins wrapping up, all we can think about is fun in the sun once the warmer weather appears. We don’t need anything grand, because some of the most enjoyable outdoor activities can happen right in your backyard, like a cookout on the patio with all your friends and family.

All you need for a successful barbecue is a grill that’s up to the challenge, and right now, one popular grill at Walmart is currently on sale for over half off. The Segmart Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill with four burners is just $210 right now, compared to its original price of $439. If you want something a little smaller, the three-burner propane grill option is also on sale for $170, down from $336.

Segmart Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill, $210 (was $439) at Walmart

There are several standout features on this grill, with one big advantage being its easy ignition. With the push of a button, this grill will fire up and be ready to roast your meats and veggies. There are also temperature control knobs for more precise cooking and a side shelf allows you space to prepare and plate your BBQ delicacies. And while it doesn’t have an impact on the food, the grill just looks good according to one reviewer who wrote, “This grill is not only simple to operate, but also gorgeous to look at! We think it was an excellent value for the money, and it was very simple to construct. Our chief griller is smitten!”

Shoppers have great things to say about this propane barbecue grill. One reviewer said, “I was honestly surprised by how good this grill is! It feels solid, heats up evenly, and makes grilling so much easier. Perfect size for family cookouts, and it’s been great for both small and big gatherings. I’m really happy with this purchase — it’s a great value for the price.”

Another wrote, “I’ve been having a great time with my gas barbecue. Everything cooks to perfection since adjusting the heat is really simple. Great for get-togethers with family and friends, the grilling area can prepare a lot of food at once.”

You don’t need to be a grill master to use this grill. One shopper said, “My husband can BBQ with his buddies now that I got him this grill. They are completely in love with it so far! It is very easy to use and is quite straightforward to assemble. For all of your grilling requirements, there are plenty of features and room. Cooking is flawless and requires no mess cleanup. For the price, this grill is very great.”

The great deal on the $210 Segmart Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill won’t last long. We suggest taking advantage of the savings before time runs out.