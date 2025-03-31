



Spring is here, and it’s time to freshen up your bedroom for the warmer weather. While for some that means a whole makeover, a new comforter set is also a great way to switch up your vibe while on a budget.

For those who want to bring new life to their sleep space for a new season, the Sprinday 3-Piece -Sized Comforter Set is a perfect pick. Right now, you can get your hands on the set at a steep discount. The queen-sized set is currently on sale for only $33, down almost 53% from its original price tag of $70.

Sprinday 3-Piece Queen-Sized Comforter Set, $33 (was $70) at Walmart

The set includes a comforter and two pillow shams and will add a gorgeous pop of color to your space. You can choose from eight stylish hues, including sage green, dark grey, emerald, beige, and red. Though the queen-sized set is marked down to the lowest price at $33, full-sized and king-sized versions are also available at $35 and $40, respectively.

Cleaning the set is as simple as can be. Launder it on a gentle cold water cycle for best results, and tumble dry on low heat. The fluffy microfiber material is wrinkle-resistant, so there’s no need to pull out the iron before you put it back on your bed.

Shoppers are thrilled with the set, which has earned nearly 200 five-star ratings.

“This is the softest comforter I have bought in years. It doesn’t ball up either after being washed,” wrote one reviewer. “I just wish they had this in more colors and designs because I would literally go and buy 10. I have been searching for this quality for years. Highly recommended.”

“Absolutely love it! Super soft, fluffy, and the color [is] beautiful,” a second wrote. “Will definitely purchase more of this brand.”

“This was a great purchase. Great quality and the price was really affordable,” a third said. “It is soft and squishy and amazing.”

Upgrade your bedding, and shop the Sprinday 3-Piece Queen-Sized Comforter Set at Walmart for only $33 while you can.