Transcript:

Making your home more energy efficient can also make it more comfortable and lower your utility bills.

But which upgrades will give you the biggest bang for your buck? Should you replace the windows? Upgrade the HVAC system? Or insulate your attic?

Brynn Cooksey is founder of the Michigan-based Air Doctors Heating and Cooling company and HVAC U, a trade school.

He says an energy audit can reveal where your home is wasting energy.

Cooksey: “And then you’re not guessing at the repairs.”

During an audit, professionals may inspect your HVAC system, use thermal imaging to see where heat is escaping, or run blower door tests to find air leaks. Then they’ll recommend upgrades and estimate how much each will reduce your energy bills.

In many areas, you can get an energy audit for free or at a low cost from your utility or other provider. But Cooksey says it’s worth it even at full price.

Cooksey: “Yes, it’s an up-front investment, but you’ll be more upset if you were to choose wrong and make the wrong repair to your home without the proper information. So it’s a no-brainer.”

And the suggested repairs can save you a lot of money over time. Cooksey says some of his clients have saved more than $2,000 a year.

Cooksey: “And as long as that customer is in a home, they’re going to continue to realize that savings. So it does become a true investment.”

Reporting credit: ChavoBart Digital Media