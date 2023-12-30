Wondering where to watch and stream Life Itself online? You have come to the right place. Dan Fogelman wrote, directed, and co-produced the 2018 psychological drama film. The plot is split into several chapters that focus on different couples across several generations. All the events and characters in the film are connected through a singular incident that serves as the merging point in the narrative.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Life Itself via streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.

Is Life Itself available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Life Itself is available to watch via streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.

Life Itself is a tale of tragedy, grief, and the endurability of love. The film has multiple narrators, but they are largely unreliable. The first chapter, titled The Hero, focuses on the relationship between Will and Abby, while chapter two is about their daughter, Dylan, named after her mother’s favorite singer/poet, Bob Dylan. The later chapters bring in other important characters, rounding up the narrative as it heads toward a conclusion.

The cast includes Oscar Isaac as William “Will” Dempsey, Olivia Wilde as Abigail “Abby” Lesher, Mandy Patinkin as Irwin Dempsey, Jean Smart as Linda Dempsey, Olivia Cooke as Dylan Dempsey, Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Javier González, Laia Costa as Isabel Díaz, Àlex Monner as Rodrigo González, and more.

Watch Life Itself streaming via Amazon Prime Video

Life Itself is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Launched on September 7, 2006, Amazon Prime Video, or simply Prime Video, is a subscription-based video-on-demand over-the-top streaming and rental service offering access to titles developed by Amazon Studios and its affiliates, including MGM Holdings, or licensed by Amazon.

You can watch via Amazon Prime Video by following these steps:

Go to Amazon Prime Video Select ‘Sign in’ and ‘Create your Amazon account’ Sign up for a Prime Video membership: $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership

$8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership

Amazon Prime is the online retailer’s paid service that provides fast shipping and exclusive sales on products, so the membership that includes both this service and Prime Video is the company’s most popular offering. However, you can also opt to subscribe to Prime Video separately.

The film is also available on Amazon Freevee for free (with ADs).

The synopsis of Life Itself is as follows:

“As a young New York couple goes from college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child, the unexpected twists of their journey create reverberations that echo over continents and through lifetimes.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.