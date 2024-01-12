The Incredible Pol Farm Season 1 is about Charles’ recovery from injury, the Pol family embraces a year of farming, and their agricultural endeavors show no signs of slowing down! Building upon the success of The Incredible Dr. Pol, the entire Pol clan undertakes an ambitious new project: establishing a sprawling 350-acre family farm.

Here’s how you can watch and stream The Incredible Pol Farm Season 1 via streaming services such as Disney Plus & Hulu.

Is The Incredible Pol Farm Season 1 available to watch via streaming?

Airing on Nat Geo Wild, “The Incredible Dr. Pol” is an American reality TV series chronicling the life of Dutch-American veterinarian Jan Pol, his family, and staff at their rural practice in Weidman, Michigan. Premiered on October 29, 2011, the show features biannual seasons, offering a captivating look into the world of veterinary care.

The cast includes Jan Pol, Diane Pol, Charles Pol, Brenda Grettenberger, Nicole Arcy, Ray Harp, and Lisa Jones.

Watch The Incredible Pol Farm Season 1 streaming via Hulu

You can watch via Hulu by following these steps:

Go to Hulu.com/welcome Select ‘Start Your Free Trial’ Choose a plan: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

$17.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu (With Ads) is the cheapest option, providing users access to Hulu’s streaming library with commercials. Hulu (No Ads) is the service’s premium option, providing access to its library without any advertisements. There are also several bundles available with Hulu that pair the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, along with Live TV plans that also include many live TV channels.

Watch The Incredible Pol Farm Season 1 streaming via Disney Plus

You can watch via Disney Plus by following these steps:

Visit DisneyPlus.com Select ‘Sign Up Now’ Enter your email and password Select a subscription plan $7.99 per month (Basic)

$13.99 per month or $139.99 per year (Premium) Enter your payment information

The Disney Plus Basic plan allows users to stream the service’s content with ads, while the Premium plan lets users stream with no ads and download content to supported devices. There are also a variety of bundle packages, scaling from Bundle Duo Basic, which pairs Disney Plus with Hulu for $9.99 per month, to the Disney Bundle Trio Premium for $19.99 per month, which bundles Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus.

The Incredible Pol Farm Season 1 synopsis is as follows:

“In The Incredible Pol Farm Season 1, the Pol family embarks on a new venture in rural Weidman, Michigan: building a 350-acre family farm. While Charles recovers from injury, the Pols dive into a year of farming, showcasing their resilience and dedication. This reality series, a spin-off from “The Incredible Dr. Pol,” captures the challenges and triumphs of their ambitious agricultural project.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.