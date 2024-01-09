Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 is a crime drama television series created by Sascha Penn and serves as a prequel to Power by Courtney A. Kemp. Set in South Jamaica in 1991, this television series continues the journey of Kanan Stark, a cocaine distributor with growing connections and networks. It promises more action and drama with higher stakes and emotions.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 via streaming services such as STARZ.

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 is available to watch via streaming on STARZ. Viewers can also watch the previous seasons of this television series on the same streaming site through a subscription.

Season 3 premiered on December 1, 2023, and follows a weekly release schedule. Just like its previous seasons, season 3 also consists of ten episodes with the last episode scheduled to air on February 9, 2024. Sascha Penn, Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra, and Tash Grey are executive producers of season 3.

The cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan includes Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis ‘Lou-Lou’ Thomas, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Shanley Caswell as Shannon Burke, Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne ‘Jukebox’ Ganner, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison, Omar Epps as Malcolm Howard, and more.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Watch streaming via STARZ

You can watch via Starz by following these steps:

Go to Starz.com’s sign-up page. Select either the six-month plan or the monthly plan The standard rate for the six-month plan is $46, excluding any special offers

The standard for the monthly plan is $9.99 per month, excluding any special offers

Starz is also available as a Prime Video Channel, meaning that subscribers to the Amazon Prime Video service can also receive discounted access to Starz. The discounts offered vary throughout the year. You can sign up here.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s synopsis is as follows:

“Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, “Raising Kanan” is a prequel to the original “Power” franchise. This family drama revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across NYC.“

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.