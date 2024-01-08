It’s only a few days into the new year and Hollywood stars are already the stars are out for the 2024 Golden Globes.

Ahead of the 81st annual awards ceremony Sunday evening, nominees, presenters and other guests made their way down the red carpet. The awards show is airing on CBS and live-streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Among the previously announced presenters are Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Oprah Winfrey, America Ferrera, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, Patrick J. Adams and Will Ferrell.

This year, of the 27 awards categories, including the new awards recognizing stand-up comedy and cinematic and box office achievement, Barbie leads the list of film nominations with a total of nine, while Succession leads the nominees on the TV side, also with nine nods.

Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, Maestro and May December are also among the nominated films, and The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, The Crown, The Last of Us and Abbott Elementary are among TV shows that received noms. Find the full list of nominees competing for the golden trophy here — and follow along with the updating winners list once the show starts.

Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the 81st annual Golden Globes, which are taking place at the Beverly Hilton’s international ballroom in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Jan. 7, from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET. The awards ceremony will air live on CBS as well as streaming on Paramount+.

*Golden Globes producer Dick Clark Productions is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge that also owns The Hollywood Reporter.)

The red carpet livestream kicked off at 4 p.m. Watch below and watch the awards ceremony here.