Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey said Thursday that “we don’t need teachers panicking, we don’t need parents panicking” amid widespread cuts to the federal workforce, including the U.S. Department of Education.

“They just need to focus on getting the work done, and we’ll get it done,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Education announced workforce cuts on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Mackey said the state department was unable to access nearly $9 million of its federal funding.

“When our folks went in, the portal simply didn’t work. It was completely shut down,” Mackey said Thursday after the State Board of Education meeting around 10:45 a.m. “And then there was a message that said that due to the reduction in federal labor force, there would be a very long wait at the help desk.”

Mackey said around 12:30 p.m. Thursday that the state was able to get that money back.

“It’s just like your online banking account. Just because you do a transaction, you don’t do a remote deposit on the check,” Mackey said.

The superintendent did voice concerns about cuts to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees funding for free-and-reduced lunches. The agency also supports farm-to-table initiatives for Alabama school lunch programs, which is largely supported by the Central Alabama Food Bank.

“The federal funding they get, all flows through us, the Department of Agriculture to us, and us out there too,” he said.

The Department of Agriculture also supports bringing fresh produce to schools, like apples and satsuma oranges, Mackey said. He said there is an apple orchard in Madison County and a satsuma farm in Mobile County that provides these fresh fruits to schools.

“We go buy from a neighborhood farmer. It actually usually costs a little more, but we think that’s worth it,” he said.

Mackey said with the cut in workforce, students will not get the fresh produce. The state department received a $16 million federal grant that allowed the farm-to-school program.

“They’re going to get plenty of food, all the cafeterias, but it might not be farm-to-school,” he said. “I’m in hopes that we can find a way to maybe work with the Ag Commissioner to kind of keep that going, but we won’t have any federal money to pay for it.”

Mackey said it is highly unlikely for the U.S. Department of Education to be dismantled. That would require congressional action, including 60 votes in the Senate which Republicans narrowly control.

“It was established by Congress. It would take an act of Congress to abolish it,” he said. “It is, by the way, the smallest federal cabinet level agency already.”

The U.S. Department of Education administers Title I programs, which provide funding for academics at high-poverty schools, and help fund special education programs and education programs for children with disabilities. About one-third of Alabama schools are high-poverty, according to al.com.

Board members asked Mackey what they should tell parents when they are worried about their students, especially those who need special education.

Vice President Tonya Chestnut said a parent called her worried about how a looming government shutdown will affect their child’s special education.

“Special education federal funds are continuing to flow, and those children have protected rights under federal law, and it would take an act of Congress, truly, to change that,” Mackey said.

Mackey also said that even if the federal government shuts down, the state funds more special education than the federal government, which funds less than 20% of special education in the state. The superintendent also said that even though a government shutdown would impact the state, students should not notice a difference if the U.S. Senate fails to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government through September.

“It would definitely have an impact. But again, on the day-to-day, children going to schools shouldn’t see any change in the classroom,” Mackey said.

Alabama Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alabama Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Brian Lyman for questions: info@alabamareflector.com.