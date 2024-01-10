Westside Gunn has laughed off criticism from a fan claiming he ruined Travis Scott‘s UTOPIA with his guest appearance.

The Buffalo native teamed up with La Flame and brought his gritty raps to “LOST FOREVER” in July, and over five months later his verse is still generating chatter. One fan hopped in Gunn’s Twitter replies to disparage his rhymes.

“@WESTSIDEGUNN ruined one of the best tracks on UTOPIA with his annoying high pitched voice.. LOST FOREVER had the potential to be the best track on there,” the fan wrote in disappointment.

The FLYGOD replied with one of his bars and clowned the disgruntled listener about how that verse earned him another Grammy nomination.

“‘Whipped the cocaine to the pot bust you was on the porch I was locked up’ these type of comments is bullying it makes me sad I’m crying my fly pretty ass all the way to the Grammys,” he wrote.

Find the exchange below.

“Whipped the cocaine to the pot bust you was on the porch I was locked up” 🤣🤣 these type of comments is bullying it makes me sad I’m crying my fly pretty ass all the way to the Grammys 😭😭 https://t.co/huDgpaGY0V — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) January 9, 2024

Hahahahahahahaha u still ready 1. Freenationals album

2. Royce the 5’9 album

3. Donda

4. Mary j album

5. Travis album I never wanted to be the best rapper buddy I’m the illest curator & owner of Griselda records I make ART idc even about the accolades I’m a live forever 🤲🏽🦂😘 https://t.co/VDPRgGRDvE — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) January 9, 2024

Plenty of fans flooded the rapper’s replies, shaming his detractor and throwing their support behind Gunn’s contributions.

“Incredible verse you stole the show,” one responded, while another added: “One of the best features from last year!”

related news Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine & The Alchemist Drop OG ‘Hall & Nash 2’ Project: Stream December 29, 2023

“LOST FOREVER” served as UTOPIA‘s track No. 15 and featured additional vocals/production from James Blake as well as some work behind the boards from The Alchemist.

Last month, Westside Gunn pulled up on Travis to thank him for the Grammy nomination and it sounds like he plans to pull up to the award show in Los Angeles next month.

“HAVE YOU EVER BEEN LOST…. FOREVER!!!!!!! Pulled up to see the homie @travisscott and I had to thank him for another Grammy Nomination,” he wrote to Instagram.

UTOPIA arrived in July five years after Travis Scott’s 2018 ASTROWORLD album.

The project received mixed reviews but went on to be the best-selling rap album of 2023 and posted a robust total of 496,000 album-equivalent units sold in the first week.