Marvel’s What If…? series director Bryan Andrews has opened up about a rejected pitch that would have seen Marvel and Star Wars cross over with one another.

In an interview with Moovy TV, Andrews explained that a pitch that saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe collide with that of Star Wars ended up being rejected. The director speculated that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige didn’t “want to cross certain streams,” but described it as a “love letter to old-school Star Wars.”

“I think Kevin [Feige] really doesn’t want to cross certain streams. But we did pitch … We actually had a Star Wars/Marvel crossover,” Andrews stated, noting that writer Matthew Chauncey created “a reason that made sense” for the two franchises to collide.

“So I think it’s absolutely doable. I just don’t know if [Feige] wants to cross those streams, but it’s really funny,” Andrews explained. “Once you get to the realization of why, you go, ‘Oh, that … oh, right!’ It totally makes sense. It won’t rain on anyone’s parade. But it was just a love letter to old-school Star Wars. And it was great. And I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to do it. But we have thought about that stuff.”

You can see the full interview below:

What If…? hails from writer A.C. Bradley and director Bryan Andrews, who are both serving as executive producers. While Season 1 covered events from the Infinity Saga, Season 2 adapts stories and features characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4.

Who stars in Marvel’s What If…?

The series is led by Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher. Season 2 will also feature the voices of returning MCU stars, including Hayley Atwell, Cate Blanchett, Jon Favreau, Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Brolin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kat Dennings, Michael Douglas, Idris Elba, Karen Gillan, Seth Green, Frank Grillo, Jeff Goldblum, Laurence Fishburne, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and more.

All nine episodes of What If…? Season 2 are now available on Disney+.