Lifetime will release a docuseries titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in January. This series will see Gypsy Rose Blanchard narrate her own story. She recently got parole and according to Distractify, she will now live with her husband, Ryan Anderson.

The case against Gypsy Rose Blanchard is not just confusing but also mind-boggling. Gypsy was raised by her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Dee Dee led everyone around their family to believe that her daughter was a disabled person. Gypsy was always in a wheelchair and on heavy medication. Their neighbors were convinced that Dee Dee was the picture-perfect mother who would do anything to protect their child.

However, one fine day, Dee Dee Blanchard was brutally murdered, and Gypsy was missing. Upon investigation, officials learned that the one who devised the plot to take Dee Dee’s life was none other than Gypsy and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn. Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee 17 times, which resulted in her death. According to Distractify, Dee Dee suffered from a condition called Munchhausen syndrome by proxy. This made her hold her daughter as a medical prisoner.

In a recent interview with People, Gypsy revealed why she took part in the Lifetime docuseries. She said, “I want to make sure that people in abusive relationships do not resort to murder. It may seem like every avenue is closed-off but there is always another way. Do anything, but don’t take this course of action.”

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard will consist of three episodes. It will air on Lifetime from January 5, 2024, to January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

Has Gypsy Rose Blanchard been released from prison?

The court originally sentenced Gypsy Rose Blanchard to ten years in prison. However, she acquired parole on December 28, 2023.

In the aforementioned interview with People, Gypsy stated that if she had the chance to redo everything, she was unsure of how to handle the situation. She said, “If I had another chance to redo everything, I don’t know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I’m not sick and mommy makes me sick. Or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, ‘You know what, I’m going to go tell the police everything.’ I kind of struggle with that.

Furthermore, Melissa Moore the executive producer of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard said that the upcoming project will contain Gypsy’s unseen interviews from prison.

Moore said, “Over the course of this time, I watched her transform into a woman who holds responsibility for her past and now has the courage to face an unknown new free world for the first time.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in 2022. However, they were close to splitting a few months after their marriage. Fortunately, the couple reconciled. Ryan Anderson is a teacher from Louisiana. Born in 1991, Gypsy is currently 32 years old.