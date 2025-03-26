The West Bank is home to 3.3 million Palestinians and more than 720,000 Israeli settlers, who live in settlements on the same land. Settlements that, according to the UN, are illegal.
So what is the West Bank, why is it in the news so often? And why is what is happening there so important to the future of Palestinians and Israel?
