Matthew Anderson, the chief growth officer for the Space Force Association (SFA), an independent nonprofit with the mission of “advocating for and supporting the U.S. Space Force,” was nominated on Tuesday by President Donald Trump for the NASA Deputy Administrator position.

In addition to his duties with the SFA, Anderson also works as the vice president and U.S. Space Force and Air Force client executive for CACI International Inc., an IT services and consulting firm with numerous government contracts across both the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

﻿

“As a retired United States Air Force colonel and executive of the Space Force Association, Matt Anderson brings extensive knowledge of space operations, aeronautics expertise, and industry experience,” Acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro said in a statement. “If confirmed, he would join NASA’s leadership team at a time when partnerships and a sharpened focus on mission are essential to our continued success.

“Along with President Trump’s nominee to lead NASA, Jared Isaacman, he will strengthen collaboration across sectors and help NASA advance exploration, serve the American people, and deliver results for the benefit of all.”

If confirmed, Anderson would be the second consecutive veteran chosen for the role of deputy administrator. Pam Melroy, who held the position from June 2021 through the duration of President Joe Biden’s term, was a former astronaut and retired U.S. Air Force officer.

During his first term Trump nominated James Morhard who was serving as the deputy Sergeant at Arms for the U.S. Senate at the time. He was confirmed in October 2018 and served in the role until the end of Trump’s first stint in office.

Well acquainted

Anderson and Isaacman are also well acquainted. During the first two Spacepower Conferences hosted by SFA in December of 2023 and 2024, Anderson hosted panel sessions featuring Isaacman.

The first time in 2023, Isaacman was joined by Scott ‘Kidd’ Poteet, Isaacman’s crew mate from the Polaris Dawn mission, and Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, the acting acquisition executive for the Space Force, and the Polaris Dawn mission was still ahead of them.

The second time in 2024, it was just a week after Isaacman had been nominated by Trump to become the NASA administrator. Anderson presented Isaacman with the inaugural Advancing Human Presence in the Space Domain Award.

“Personally, I think Jared epitomizes the Weapon Officer motto of being humble, approachable and credible,” Anderson said in December 2024.

Isaacman’s nomination was voted favorably by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation earlier this month and is still awaiting a date for a full Senate vote. It’s unclear when Anderson will come before the committee for his confirmation hearing.