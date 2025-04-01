If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Season three of The White Lotus has brought no shortage of memes and merch, but it’s also inspired online discussions about the characters’ makeup. One things fans want to know: just how did the actors’ looks stay so pristine in the searing Thailand heat? According to the show’s makeup designer, it all starts with a strong base layer.

Rebecca Hickey worked on the looks this season for White Lotus stars Aimee Lou Wood and Natasha Rothwell, and she recommends the Mother Science Molecular Hero Serum, which she says “helped even out their skin tone for dramatically brighter skin.”

This nourishing serum is a fan favorite among both makeup artists and skincare junkies alike, thanks to its lightweight formula and its promise to smooth out fine lines and reduce the appearance of dark spots. Shoppers online have also used the serum to help fade out hyperpigmentation and discoloration, with reviewers claiming smoother, brighter skin in as little as two weeks.

Hickey says the Mother Science serum was a must-have for her team on the set of The White Lotus. “Shooting in Thailand brought some new challenges, especially the heat and humidity, [and] as the makeup designer on set, I had to make sure that the makeup held up during long hours of shooting,” she tells Variety. “The key to this is prepping the skin with Mother Science Molecular Hero Serum which contains an exclusive novel breakthrough ingredient Malassezin that is ten-times stronger than Vitamin C without any of the irritation that often comes along with Vitamin C, so it’s super gentle and super effective.”

“As a professional makeup artist,” Hickey continues, “less discoloration means less to conceal, less to cover up and ultimately less makeup – I found that using this serum helped the makeup last longer.”

In addition to helping to fade out dark spots, Mother Science says its moisturizing serum also helps repair sun damage, something that came in especially useful in Thailand. While Malassezin targets hyperpigmentation, the addition of ingredients like rose extract and niacinamide helps to hydrate, calm and soothe. This formula is rated clean, cruelty-free and vegan, which also made it great for filming near the pool and ocean.

“I’ve tried a lot of different skin care products and Mother Science Molecular Hero Serum is one of my favorite products that we used all last season in Thailand,” Hickey says. “It fades age spots, sunspots, fine lines and wrinkles while overall just brightening the skin.”

It’s worth noting that the Mother Science serum doesn’t contain SPF, so you’ll still want to add a layer of that for maximum sun protection. The brand recommends using its Molecular Hero Serum as the second part of your skincare process, just after cleansing but before your moisturizer, makeup and SPF.

You can pick up the Mother Science Molecular Hero Serum for $89 now at MotherScience.com.

