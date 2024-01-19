Viewers of the Skibidi Toilet YouTube series wish to know if its creator Alexey Gerasimov, aka DaFuq!?Boom! got arrested. What is the controversy behind Skibidi Toilet and why do the rumors around DaFuq!?Boom!’s arrest exist? Here’s all you need to know.

Why are the police investigating Skibidi Toilet?

A Moscow resident reported to the authorities that the Skibidi Toilet series on YouTube has been having negative effects on children, which is why it is currently under investigation.

For those unaware, Skibidi Toilet is an animated series on YouTube that features two races going to war against each other. One race includes multiple heads sticking out of toilet seats charging at the other race of Agents that have TVs for faces and are dressed in suits.

Both races continue to come up with advanced weapons to destroy each other in new episodes throughout the series. Since this simple premise is understandable by people worldwide, with the toilet heads just speaking “Skibidi” repeatedly for dialogue, DaFuq!?Boom!’s channel has blown up with views.

Some videos have more than 150 million views, and the channel has over 38 million subs. This means that many kids would have access to Skibidi Toilet as well. On January 11, a resident of Moscow reportedly contacted the police and asked them to investigate the series.

Following that, the agency’s interlocutor said:

“We received an appeal from a Moscow resident about the need to block video materials on the Internet in the form of short Skibidi Toilet films, which have a detrimental effect on children. After the appeal, the police began an investigation and appointed an employee who will collect materials on the application.”

– (via Regnum, translated using Google Translate)

However, no real action has been taken on DaFuq!?Boom! as new videos continue to be added.

Has Skibidi Toilet creator, Dafuqboom, been arrested?

At the moment, there is no proof suggesting that Alexey Gerasimov of DaFuq!?Boom! has been arrested for Skibidi Toilet.

As per Regnum, the police are looking into the Skibidi Toilet web series. The investigation became the source of rumors about Alexey Gerasimov’s arrest. But nothing has come out of it as the series just features toilets and human heads created out of assets from Half-Life 2 and Counter-Strike: Source.

These toilet characters are what the Moscow resident found to be troubling after coming across the series. So, it’ll be interesting to see if any action could be taken against Gerasimov and his channel.

