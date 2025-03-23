Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Think about Uber, Google and countless individuals building their own sales funnels and business modeling. As the global economy breaks apart, entrepreneurship is the one thing that is going to save us all from crumbling down as a society.

Governments are divided along party lines, many multinational firms prefer short-term gains over long-term innovations and archaic systems face new problems they are ill-equipped to deal with. The truth is we are going to increasingly rely on entrepreneurs — uniquely imaginative, resourceful and flexible, as they will ultimately be our path to survival and recovery.

The disintegration of conventional structures

Economic systems that once seemed unshakable are faltering under unprecedented pressure. Political division has caused the public’s trust in the government to decrease, and there has also been outrage caused by worsening economic inequality. Institutions that were built years back struggle to cope with the dynamic threats posed today. Reliance on these systems and communities is increasingly risky.

However, it is worth noting that entrepreneurs do well in chaos because they are able to spot new opportunities quickly. They think of creating where everyone else sees the condition as a daunting problem or a hindering force. They take calculated risks and lead where imagination and determination are needed most and possibly always come out victorious.

Nudging the economy toward stability: The role played by entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship involves more than just coming up with a simple business — rather it fuels growth and stability made possible by innovation. A simple example of this is looking at how local economies always tend to rely on small businesses to create jobs and promote the local community. Statistics show that small businesses in America alone account for 44% of the market as a whole, and being decentralized ensures that the economy is capable of withstanding shocks without collapsing.

Entrepreneurs have their own methods of addressing systemic economic problems. For example, numerous clean energy startups are doing their part in combating climate change and building long-term sustainable industries for people to thrive. Similarly, startups in the healthcare and biotech industries are filling the gap for problems others ignore. Economic stability for countries can be achieved because these people step up as entrepreneurs and fill gaps left by existing traditional systems.

A new perspective on individualism

Entrepreneurs have earned the common perception of being business risk-takers however there is more to an entrepreneur than that. They do not fear taking risks but instead, focus on balancing ambition with pragmatism. This is very important as these risks come with a business and must be handled correctly. To them, the fear of the risk associated with waiting for a pre-existing system to work is higher. They understand that challenging the status quo is what brings about profit and a competitive edge for them.

Consider fintech entrepreneurs, for example, those providing innovations that service the unbanked thus expanding the scope and meaning of true financial inclusion. For example, innovations like blockchain technology tremendously help millions, especially in countries where the economy is still developing and traditional financial systems are unable to cater to everyone.

Revolutionary entrepreneurs and the corporate giants: An everlasting conflict

For a long time, governments and large organizations have viewed entrepreneurs as competitors. This is an old-school way of thinking; instead, they should disregard the perplexities of the competitive nature associated with entrepreneurs and instead initiate policies that aid in fostering the entrepreneurial spirit. They should provide access to real-world education and a vast array of capital — because, now more than ever, suppressing the drive to innovate is a mistake.

The right way forward is to embrace entrepreneurship. Estonia, for instance, offers an e-residency program that allows innovators across the globe to set up a business in Estonia without actually living there. This program has instigated a strong relationship between entrepreneurship and economic resilience. Allowing entrepreneurs to tap into and try solving problems such as decentralized health care and more importantly, digital identity can prove to be a game changer.

Entrepreneurs as the ultimate problem solvers

Entrepreneurs have forever been problem solvers at heart. They do not just create economic tools for businesses but often look for weaknesses or problems within an existing system and rectify them. This ultimately results in boosting the nation’s wealth and potential to flourish.

In Australia, entrepreneurs have tackled the growing waste crisis by creating innovative solutions that turn landfills into opportunities. Take Joost Bakker, for example, the creator of the Future Food System house, a fully sustainable, zero-waste home in Melbourne. The project not only showcases a circular approach to food, waste and energy but also demonstrates how entrepreneurial ingenuity can address pressing environmental issues while inspiring communities.

By integrating vertical gardens, aquaponics and renewable energy sources, Bakker has proven that sustainable living isn’t just theoretical — it’s actionable. Initiatives like this highlight the transformative power of entrepreneurial thinking and its ability to drive progress toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Takeaway

Entrepreneurship can be the most potent weapon in enabling society to remain economically stable, but its importance should be addressed. To address and tap into the benefits of entrepreneurship, the focus should be shifted towards reform in the education sector aimed to foster an entrepreneurial aptitude, and the structuring of policies that will facilitate and encourage innovation.

Everyone including the government, private entities, alongside society at large, must acknowledge and adjust to this new shift. Making the economy resilient is not a matter of following orders and policy, it’s a revolution that must come from the foundation of the society — through brave individuals who are prepared to take risks and create to revolutionize. The future success of our economies, and society as a whole, will depend on such entrepreneurs sooner rather than later.