Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Energy is one of the biggest industries in the world today — and I’m not talking about solar panels and windmills. From supplements to weight gain powders to flavored drinks, we’re living in a golden age of energy products.

One of the major players is Nutrabolt. Founded in 2002, the company is now on the verge of becoming a billion-dollar brand, and its new beverage line, C4 Performance Energy, partnered with several NBA teams, has already become the fourth-best-selling energy drink in the country.

“Energy drinks have been stigmatized for a long time,” Nutrabolt CEO and co-founder Doss Cunningham tells Entrepreneur. “Many legacy brands have a reputation for not being particularly healthy.”

He sees the recent boom as an opportunity to transform the industry and usher in what he calls the “Energy Drink 2.0 landscape.” And he’s partnered with one of the biggest celebrities ever to do it.

Related: It’s Time to ‘Choose Better’ — Inside BODYARMOR’s Play for the Sports Drink Crown

From bootstraps to billions

Cunningham grew up playing sports, though not as many as he would have liked.

“It was really hard for me to gain weight,” he shared. “It kept me from playing football.”

From a young age, he developed a deep interest in sports nutrition, studying supplements and regularly using weight gainers and protein powders.

Despite his passion, Cunningham had no plans to enter the supplement business. His goal was to earn a master’s in finance and work at a hedge fund or private equity firm in New York City. That changed when he discovered Nutrabolt.

He was first introduced to the company while still a student at Texas A&M. At the time, Nutrabolt was a startup founded by a former bodybuilder and a fitness enthusiast. After hearing about their ideas from his impressed roommate, Cunningham connected with the founders and joined as a co-founder and CFO/COO, focusing on operations and finance.

Two years later, the duo who brought him on left, leaving him the de facto leader.

While the role wasn’t something he had planned for, Cunningham’s background prepared him well. Growing up in a working-class family, he took on odd jobs and even started businesses to finance his athletic pursuits.

“I learned early on how to hustle,” he says. “So I was excited about this offer.” Not everyone shared his excitement. “They were telling me ‘you’ve got this great education, don’t go to a startup,'” he shares.

Many didn’t even know what a supplement company was.

“I kind of rebelled and decided that when you’re young, that’s the time to take risks and follow your dreams,” Cunningham says. “So that’s what I did.”

His first move was to differentiate Nutrabolt’s strategy. Most supplement brands entered the market through mass channels, growing slightly in specialty before selling to distributors and internet retailers.

“There was no distribution quality or control,” Cunningham says. Believing he had a premium product, he chose tighter distribution, working with independent retailers and small chains, giving them geographical exclusivity within a seven-mile radius.

They also sold at full price on their website, sharing revenue with the retailer tied to the customer’s zip code.

“It was about flipping the traditional model, protecting margin integrity, supporting our retail partners, and preserving the premium value of our brand,” says Cunningham.

The approach worked, helping Nutrabolt achieve early profitability without needing to raise outside capital.

“We hustled,” Cunningham says. “We were bootstrapped and didn’t have many financial resources starting out. All of our sales came from outbound calls — just smiling and dialing.”

Part of their strategy involved sending out free samples, letting retailers experience the premium quality firsthand. That goodwill and credibility enabled Nutrabolt to sell products at about 20% above typical category price points.

“The retailer was naturally motivated to sell products that made them money, rather than ones where margins were being competed away by mass and online discount shops,” Cunningham says. “Our view was to stay lean, offer a premium product, and build a small but mighty team.”

Twenty years later, that strategy has paid off — Nutrabolt is on track to eclipse $1 billion in sales in 2025. Granted, Cunningham had some help along the way, including from one of the biggest celebrities in the world.

Related: Chris Paul Was Tired of Bland Plant-Based Snacks — So He Made His Own.

The Hart of the business

Kevin Hart’s journey to healthy living began more than a decade ago. At the time, he was working nonstop and realized all his success wouldn’t matter if he wasn’t healthy enough to enjoy it.

Recognizing he hadn’t been taking proper care of himself, he made fitness a priority. It wasn’t just about looking good — it was about feeling good. He started working with celebrity trainer Boss Everline, an avid C4 Energy consumer.

“He introduced me to their drinks and I felt the difference right away,” Hart says. “I call it my ‘go-go juice’ because it gets me locked in.”

As his fitness journey continued, Hart saw an opportunity to do more with C4. “I started talking to the team and the CEO, having real conversations about the brand, the future, and how I could be more than just a consumer,” he says.

“From there, everything clicked. This is bigger than just an endorsement. I’m not just a fan anymore; I’m part of the family.”

As a mega-celebrity at the intersection of sports and culture, Hart’s partnership with C4 and Nutrabolt feels organic. “I’ve always been a huge sports fan, so it’s been a natural fit,” Hart says.

“Whether I’m showing up at the All-Star Game, watching my Eagles win the Super Bowl, training like an athlete, or talking trash courtside, it’s all 100% real. People connect with that because they see it’s authentic, and I genuinely love every minute of it.”

He brings the same authenticity to the boardroom, partnering with brands aligned with his interests and mindset.

“It’s about making real moves in spaces that excite me,” he says. “Doss is the best of the best, and we’ve built an incredible relationship. He understands the industry and has a clear vision for the brand’s future — one that I truly believe in.”