Four months after the disastrous Eaton Fire tore through Altadena, California, wildlife is making a comeback.

Trail cameras have captured mountain lions, coyotes, deer, squirrels, quail, and owls in the footprint of the fire. Heavy rains have turned hillsides green around Altadena. Grass is sprouting, and some blackened oaks are regrowing, sporting wreaths of leaves around their trunks.

Researchers at UCLA have been tracking the recovery and posting videos of wildlife on Instagram. “My first inclination was to share that to people who have lost so much during this fire and our community in Altadena, because it’s a sign of hope that nature’s returning, that nature’s resilient,” UCLA’s Kristen Ochoa told the Associated Press.

The Eaton Fire killed 18 people and destroyed more than 9,000 structures, making it one of the deadliest and most destructive fires in California history. Scientists say that climate change set the stage for the fire by fueling both more intense rainfall and more severe drought. Heavy rains spurred the growth of grasses and shrubs that later withered during an extended dry spell. When fires erupted, there was an unusual amount of fuel available to burn.

