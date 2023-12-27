William Friedkin’s 1987 thriller Rampage is getting a 4K UHD release from Kino Lorber in the near future.

Rampage’s Story and History

Rampage is the story of serial killer Charlie Reece (based on real-life ”Vampire Killer” Richard Trenton Chase), who seems normal on the outside, but has gone on repeated killing and mutilating sprees. When he’s finally caught and brought to trial, the district attorney struggles with his ideas of guilt as Reece’s belief he’s done nothing wrong appears to convince the jury.

Rampage was made in 1987, but when its distributor De Laurentiis Entertainment Group went bankrupt, it was left on the shelf for five years. Friedkin reedited the film in the interim, and even changed the ending before Miramax picked it up and released it officially in 1992.

The French Connection and The Exorcist director Friedkin passed away earlier in 2023, and his lesser-appreciated works are getting more eyes on them, so this will be a timely release from Kino Lorber.

We don’t have an official release date yet for Rampage, but Kino Lorber has placed it as Coming Soon.