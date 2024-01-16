WILLIE MULLINS’ superstar two-mile chaser El Fabiolo is a huge drifter in the market for the Clarence House Chase.

Punters had been relishing the prospect of a showdown with Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon.

But now they’re fearing a walkover after Arkle hero El Fabiolo took a walk in the market on Tuesday.

Having been 1-2 to win the Ascot race on Saturday in the morning, by the afternoon he was out to 6-4.

It meant he was smashed into evens for the Dublin Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival next month.

Meanwhile, Jonbon was 6-4 for the Ascot showpiece but is now into odds-on 4-6 with Sky Bet.

More to follow.