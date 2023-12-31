“Wonka” blew “Aquaman” out of the water.

Theatergoers are still sweet for “Wonka,” which returned to the No. 1 spot at the box office on Friday, with earnings of $8.6 million, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo.

“Wonka” also surpassed the $100 million earning mark domestically this week, as per Variety.

Last week, the Timothee Chalamet-led musical fantasy had been dethroned by “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which is now in second place with $6.75 million in earnings.

Illumination’s “Migration,” which features characters voiced by Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina and Keegan Michael-Key, remained in third with a $6.71 million take.

The animated comedy follows a family of mallards as they migrate from New England through the Big Apple in order to vacation in Jamaica.

“The Color Purple,” which opened on Christmas Day, landed in fourth, with $4.1 million in sales.

The Post said the film “fuses song and stunning Georgia scenery into a freshly inspirational cinematic entity that, unlike much of what’s been released this year, will strongly appeal to most ticket-buyers.”

Remaining in fifth place was “Anyone But You,” the rom-com starring “Euphoria’s” Sydney Sweeney and “Top Gun: Maverick’s” Glen Powell, with earnings of $3.3 million.