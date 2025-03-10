WWE Hall of Fame 2025: Venue
Fontainebleau is the latest luxury hotel to debut on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, WWE noted in an official release. The WWE 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony will be hosted at the resort’s 90,000 square-foot “state-of-the-art” BleauLive Theater as part of WrestleMania weekend, the pro-wrestling promotion company said.
“Leveraging the three-level venue’s industry-leading multifunctional capabilities, the 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony will give the WWE Universe an unforgettable experience…,” it stated.
2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees list
The confirmed inductees for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame include Paul Levesque aka “Triple H”, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger. The list is set to grow with the announcement of other inductees in the coming weeks, WWE said.
WWE Hall of Fame 2025 ticket sale
The ticket sale for the much-awaited Hall of Fame ceremony will begin with an exclusive presale round on Ticketmaster. It will commence on Wednesday (March 12) at 11 am (ET), or 8 am (PT), WWE informed. The general public on-sale will begin on the platform on Friday (March 14) at 11 am (ET), or 8 am (PT), WWE informed.
WWE Hall of Fame Priority Pass
Fans can secure their Priority Passes for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame via On Location, which is WWE’s Official Fan Hospitality Partner. The Priority Pass will provide its holder with “unparalleled access” to premium seating, Superstar Meet and Greet sessions and more, as per WWE’s release.
WWE Hall of Fame 2025: Where to watch
The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will stream live in the US on Peacock and WWE social channels starting at 1 AM (ET), or 10 pm (PT).
WrestleMania 41: Date and venue
WrestleMania 41 will take place at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium from April 19 to April 20. The venue was announced by WWE last year in May. The upcoming WrestleMania will be WWE veteran John Cena’s last as he is set to retire at the end of this year. Fans are excited to see him in his final WrestleMania showdown. He is currently locked in a feud with Cody Rhodes.
FAQs
Where can I watch WWE Hall of Fame 2025?
WWE Hall of Fame 2025 will be streamed live on Peacock and WWE’s social channels, in the US.
When will the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame stream live?
The live streaming of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will begin at 1 AM (ET), or 10 pm (PT).
