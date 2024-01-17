YG has denied that he and Saweetie have broken up, even after sliding into ex-girlfriend Kehlani’s Instagram comments.

After reports emerged earlier this week that the couple had gone their separate ways, the Compton rapper posted clips of the two of them together at a Beyoncé concert along with the caption: “The only block I’m tryna spin.”

Numerous people on social media made jokes at YG’s expense and also noted that Saweetie appeared a bit uncomfortable in the clip.

One said: “She look like she want him to unhand her right this instant,” while another joked: “She look like she’s scared and being held hostage. Blink twice Saweetie!”

Someone else commented: “You ever break up with someone, but they ain’t break up with you?”

As rumours spread that YG and Saweetie had separated, it was also noticed that the “FDT” rapper had commented on a recent gym selfie posted by Kehlani.

He simply posted the okay hand sign emoji.

Neither Saweetie nor Kehlani have addressed the drama.

YG and Kehlani were previously in a relationship in 2019 before the Compton native was seen getting close to another woman in a nightclub.

He said he was drunk and “loved” Kehlani, but they broke up shortly afterwards.

It was initially reported by The Shade Room that YG and Saweetie had ended their relationship after almost a year together, but that the couple remain friends and the split was amicable.

They also reported that the two rappers were choosing to focus on their careers.

Rumors that the two were an item began circulating last spring after they were spotted at Coachella together as well as a Los Angeles restaurant.

Shortly afterwards, they were photographed on holiday together in Mexico, kissing and cuddling in a swimming pool.

YG and Saweetie were also scheduled to hit the road together last year along with Tyga on the Str8 to the Klub Tour before the concerts were canceled without explanation.

Before linking together as a couple, the pair had collaborated musically when they both featured on Mozzy’s 2022 track “In My Face” which also featured 2 Chainz.