Reconnecting with nature and the people that I do this work for. I think connecting with my purpose for this work is really critical for me to keep me going since I do this work year-round. I think I will also take the opportunity to talk with others about how we can work together to move beyond the climate crisis. This is something I think about a lot but not something people always want to talk about. Earth month allows for an easier entry point, a way for me to share my knowledge and get people excited about the work – hopefully. I think it is also a good time to show people that there are so many different ways to engage with this work and help people find something that fits them. – Claire Cooke