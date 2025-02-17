Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs are builders. We’re wired to grow, to innovate, to always be looking ahead. But when the unexpected happens — wildfires, earthquakes, hurricanes — suddenly everything we’ve worked so hard for feels incredibly fragile. And in those moments, I’ve learned from working with countless businesses that it’s not always just about surviving. How you handle the tough times that have shaped your company culture for years is the same opportunity to prove what true leadership means.

To paint a clearer picture, I’m sharing five critical strategies to help you lead under pressure, keep your team supported and emerge stronger on the other side.

1. Check-in and offer flexibility

When things get tough, our instinct is often to try to fix everything. But sometimes, the most powerful thing we can do is just be there. Reach out to your team. A simple ‘Are you okay?’ or ‘How can I help?’ can make a world of difference. You need to remind them you’re in this together. Human connection is more powerful than we often realize.

Being flexible is just as crucial. Extending deadlines, moving meetings or allowing extra time off can ease burdens when schools are closed, roads are blocked, or resources are not available. It might not seem much for you in those times, but letting employees know you understand their circumstances shows you’re a leader who has their back. That level of empathy fosters trust and reduces stress, which in turn keeps morale intact — even as the world outside feels chaotic.

2. Lean on a mentor — don’t reinvent the wheel

No one should navigate a crisis alone. There’s a reason I continuously stress the importance of mentorship, especially among CEOs and founders. If you know someone who’s already braved similar storms — maybe a fellow entrepreneur or a trusted coach from a mastermind — reach out to them. Why re-learn the hard lessons when you can tap into someone else’s experience?

A mentor can help you prioritize what your team needs most, craft crisis communication strategies and offer guidance on how to speak to employees who are frightened or distracted. This isn’t about appearing weak. You’re being smart. Mentors bring insights that can prevent you from making critical mistakes and help you keep emotions in check.

That is why I’m so passionate about the work we do at Pinnacle Global Network, where we enter CEOs around the world to scale their businesses and get their life back. We all need support, and it can be lonely at the top, especially when you’re going through challenging times.

3. Provide tangible resources

Empathy matters, but in times of real-life crisis, action matters even more. When someone’s home is destroyed, or they’re forced to evacuate with only a suitcase, a token gesture isn’t going to cut it. If your budget allows, consider offering stipends for temporary lodging or negotiating discount rates at local hotels. Even smaller initiatives, like gift cards for groceries or gas, can make a real difference.

If funds are tight, be the go-to source for relief info. Curate a digital guide listing local shelters, food banks and emergency hotlines. Share it with your team and encourage them to forward it to anyone in need. This simple act positions your business as a pillar of community support rather than just another entity focused solely on revenue. People will remember who reached out with practical help when they were most vulnerable.

4. Set up long-term action plans

Natural disasters aren’t over the moment the storm passes or the fires die down. Some employees will come back to damaged homes, insurance nightmares or emotional trauma that doesn’t vanish overnight. Having a post-crisis plan is key to alleviating ongoing stress.

Think about extending paid leave, offering virtual counseling or providing flexible schedules that help employees transition back at their own pace. When you communicate these policies clearly — detailing exactly how to request extra time or what resources the company can offer — you give your people a roadmap that cuts through uncertainty. That clarity builds loyalty. They’ll see you as more than a boss dishing out directives; they’ll see a leader who truly understands the human toll of a disaster.

5. Redistribute work among unaffected team members

Unfortunately, some team members will be more impacted than others. That doesn’t mean your entire operation needs to grind to a halt. Identify who can keep the ball rolling and ask them to shoulder more responsibilities temporarily. Make sure to explain the bigger picture. Say, “Your willingness to help is making an enormous difference right now,” so they feel their efforts matter.

Yes, this can be messy. Projects might get reshuffled, and tasks may fall into less familiar hands. But it’s a necessary adaptation in crisis mode. Provide quick training or guidance where needed, and don’t underestimate the power of a heartfelt thank-you.

A simple acknowledgment in a team meeting or group chat can reinforce camaraderie and help your team feel connected rather than divided between those who hit hard and those who are not. But realistically speaking, additional compensation for those covering for the tasks is what will keep the ball rolling.

Nobody wants to think about things going sideways. But pretending everything’s always perfect isn’t a strategy. Real leadership means being ready for anything. It’s about empathy, clear thinking under pressure and being nimble enough to pivot when needed. Leaders must tap into the wisdom of those who’ve seen it all before and make sure team members affected by disasters have the resources to help them get back up.

This is not just about getting through one disaster. It’s building a workplace culture so solid that even the wildest storm can’t knock it down. When you step up for your team in their darkest hour, they’ll remember that leadership long after the skies are blue again.

Leadership means people. It means showing up for them through thick and thin — no exceptions. And in those tough moments that you show up, you’re building something bigger: a team that trusts you and an unstoppable team.