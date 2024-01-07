Zara and Mike Tindall are back in Australia for the Magic Millions on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

The pair put on a loved up display as they arrived together at the illustrious thoroughbred racehorse auction on Sunday.

Rugby legend Mike, 45, and Zara, 42, who is Princess Anne’s daughter, looked in great spirits as they cuddled up and shared giggles.

Zara looked chic in a smart striped maxi dress in tones of white and blue, featuring a sweet collar and puffed short sleeves.

The royal added a rope belt and accessorised with a wide-brimmed hat with a black ribbon design.

She coordinated the ensemble with a pair of designer espadrilles with cream leather and gold horsebit details.

For makeup, Zara kept things soft with a clean palette and pink lip gloss, while wearing her blonde locks down in waves.

Zara ensured her accessories were light, wearing a pearl bracelet alongside a gold one with wide links.

Mike meanwhile was dapper in navy blue pinstripe suit over a powder blue dress shirt.

He added a pair of white trousers and added a patterned pocket square for an extra touch of class, and finished the look with a pair of brown leather boots.

The couple looked smitten as they exchanged warm looks and laughed together while grappling for a pair of reading glasses.

Later, Zara showed off her polo skills as she partook in a match on the grounds.

She suited up in a polo shirt and white riding trousers alongside tall brown boots and a helmet.

She donned a pair of luxurious sunglasses to protect against rays on the sunny day

The seasoned polo player looked to be having a ball as she took to the saddle for the friendly game.

Mike and Zara are frequent visitors to Australian shores and were last in the country late last year.

Zara earlier revealed the couple will be heading back to the UK for Christmas with the royal family before returning Down Under for the Magic Millions.

During their trip to Australia last year, they were seen at luxury boutiques and taking in wine tours.

The pair headed out to the stands where champagne was on offer

It was clear that they are still head over heels for one another

Zara had on a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings

The mood was jovial on the grounds

The married couple speak fondly of the country as it is where their love story began.

They met at Sydney bar in 2003 while Mike was ‘drowning his sorrows’ after being cut from the England World Cup squad and Zara was on a gap year.

The pair have been married since 2011 and have three children – Mia Grace Tindall, Lucas Tindall and Lena Elizabeth Tindall.

During a trip Down Under in 2020 they even rang in the New Year in Sydney with an A-list crowd including Rebel Wilson.

Last year, Zara and Mike were the toast of the town as they spent time in Adelaide, South Australia and attended the Adelaide 500 motor racing event.

The British equestrian indulged in a VIP shopping experience at an exclusive boutique in the city, leaving with armfuls of sartorial acquisitions.

She booked in a session at the Sally Phillips designer clothing boutique, which is accessible by appointment only.

Mike recently launched his own range of Budgy Smugglers after wearing the revealing swimwear on the UK version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

His range comes with cheeky slogans including ‘nibble my nuts’ and ‘Vanilla Mike’ with all proceeds donated to charity.

They are being sold for $63 (£35) per pair and profits go directly to Cure Parkinson’s to help power their research in finding a cure for the disease.

The rugby royal saw his wealth rocket to almost £1 million (AUD $1.8 million) following his appearance on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Figures for his company Kimble Trading Limited show reserves held by the firm more than doubled in the time covered by the show.

The figures are for the 12 months to the end of March this year, covering the time of his appearance in the ITV show last year.

The return is the best performance for the company in years and follows his successful stint on the ITV celebrity show in which he finished fourth, impressing fans with his down to earth character and hilarious royal anecdotes.

Mike has won praise for his down to earth nature and calmness as well as his tales of the royal family.

In one he recalled ripping his trousers while performing a ‘slut drop’ dance move in front of the Queen to reveal his underpants said ‘nibble my nuts’.

He said the Queen took one look and said ‘I’d rather not.’.

In another he revealed that he and Zara bonded over an alcohol fuelled lunch on their first real date.

He said: ‘Ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start.’