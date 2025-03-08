Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday renewed calls for stronger sanctions against Russia, emphasizing the need to protect lives and bolster air defences in response to continued attacks.

Following a Russian air raid on a mining town in eastern Ukraine that reportedly killed at least 11 people late on Friday, Zelensky wrote on Facebook: “Such attacks show that Russia’s goals have not changed.”

“That is why it is crucial that we continue to do our best to protect lives, strengthen our air defences and tighten sanctions against Russia.”

Following the recent suspension of US military aid to Ukraine, experts suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seizing the opportunity to accelerate his war objectives.

A key goal is to gain full control over the contested regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which remain partially occupied by Russia troops.