A college in Tennessee is set to become the first historically Black institution to ice an NCAA Division 1 hockey team.

Tennessee State University, which counts among its alum TV icon Oprah Winfrey and Olympian Wilma Rudolph, has more than a dozen players committed to the program, including a number of Canadians.

National Post contributor Allen Abel joins host Dave Breakenridge to discuss the challenges TSU faces in getting the program off the ground, what’s significant about this push to grow hockey at the collegiate level, and the former Maple Leafs coaching staffer leading the charge.

Background reading: One man’s audacious dream to import Canada’s game to Black America

