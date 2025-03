The Palestinian Islamic Jihad said it commends the Houthi’s announcement to restart their attacks on vessels with links to Israel passing through the Red Sea.

“The decision represents a bold step aimed at pressuring the entity [Israel] and its sponsors to reopen the crossings and allow aid into the besieged Gaza Strip,” the statement reads.

Last week, the Houthis gave Israel a deadline of four days to lift their blockade of Gaza and allow aid in or it will resume its attacks.