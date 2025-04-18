UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Ten New York prison guards were charged Wednesday in connection with the fatal beating of a 22-year-old inmate, including two charged with murder. It’s the second time this year a group of correctional officers in the state was indicted for a death behind bars.

Other prisoners say several guards severely beat Messiah Nantwi, a prisoner at the Mid-State Correctional Facility, sending him to a hospital where he died on March 1. As a result of the beatings, Nantwi “died due to massive head trauma and numerous other injuries to his body,” the indictment said

The Utica-area facility was one of many state prisons that was struggling to function during a three-week wildcat strike by guards.

Nantwi’s death came several months after Robert Brooks was fatally beaten at the Marcy Correctional Facility, across the street from the Mid-State prison. Six guards have pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Brooks’ death and other prison employees have also been charged.

According to Wednesday’s indictment, the two guards charged with second-degree murder, Jonah Levi and Caleb Blair, were called to Nantwi’s room to help National Guard members with an “unknown issue.” Levi and Blair entered the room and “began beating Messiah Nantwi, including multiple strikes to his body and head with their boots,” the indictment says.

Nantwi became unresponsive and guards transported him out of the room and headed for the infirmary. While en route to the infirmary, Nantwi was assaulted a second time in a stairwell and was “dumped in a holding cell at the infirmary and further assaulted” by Blair, the indictment says.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called it a “horrific crime” in announcing the indictments Tuesday.

“The tragic death of Mr. Nantwi at the hands of correction officers who are responsible for protecting the incarcerated population is deeply, deeply disturbing,” Hochul said in a brief video message.

The court document said the guards had no legitimate reason to assault Nantwi. It also said the kicking and stomping, along with leaving him unattended in the infirmary holding cell for several minutes while displaying no urgency for medical staff to check on him, “demonstrated depraved indifference” to Nantwi’s life and “resulted in his death.”

Levi, Blair and three other guards were also charged with first-degree manslaughter, accused in the indictment of causing Nantwi’s death “by beating him to death with their fists, batons and boots.”

Correctional officers who were upset over working conditions began illegally walking off the job Feb. 17 at many state prisons, forcing Hochul to send National Guard troops in to maintain operations. Incarcerated people and their advocates complained that services and conditions deteriorated during the walkout.

The attorney general’s office has recused itself in Nantwi’s case, citing its representation of several correctional officers in civil lawsuits, and a special prosecutor was appointed, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. He also is the prosecutor in Brooks’ death.

Nantwi entered the state prison system last May and had been serving a five-year sentence for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon related to an exchange of gunfire with police officers in 2021. At the time he was shot multiple times, while the officers were uninjured.