Talking about climate change can feel daunting. Maybe you’re worried about saying the wrong thing, facing pushback, or just not knowing where to start. But here’s the thing—conversations are one of the most powerful tools we have.

Study after study shows that when it comes to shaping opinions, people trust their family and friends more than almost any other source. That means every climate conversation you have has the potential to shift perspectives, spark action, and build momentum for change.

So although it’s not always easy, having an open, respectful climate conversation is one of the most powerful things you can do. Here are our ten tips how to do it right.

1. Pick Your Moment, and Take Your Time

Generally, we have our best conversations when we’re feeling positive, and have the time and energy to do the topic justice. If you or the other person are feeling tired, stressed, or just not in the right headspace, it might not be productive.

Choose a time when the conversation can unfold naturally—maybe while you’re out on a walk, cooking dinner together, or chatting over a coffee. These low-pressure, everyday moments allow for a more open and thoughtful exchange.

And remember: this doesn’t have to be a one-time conversation. Changing perspectives is a process, not a single event. Planting seeds of curiosity and reflection can be more effective than trying to change someone’s perspective.

2. Find Common Ground

Climate change can be a divisive issue, but most people care about things like clean air, safe communities, and a better future for their children. Instead of focusing on disagreements, highlight shared values. If someone loves fishing, talk about the impact of warming oceans. If they’re passionate about health, discuss how air pollution from fossil fuels affects respiratory diseases.

Connecting climate change to things they already care about makes it feel relevant to the things that matter to them.

3. Don’t Try to ‘Win’

The goal isn’t to ‘convert’ someone into a climate activist in one sitting. Instead, focus on creating an open, honest space where ideas can be explored.

People don’t like feeling lectured or pressured. Instead of making it a debate, ask questions, listen, and share your own perspective in a way that invites discussion rather than shutting it down.

For example, instead of saying, “How can you not see that fossil fuels are destroying the planet?” try: “I used to think renewables were expensive and unreliable, but I’ve been learning more about how fast they’re advancing. Have you come across anything interesting about that?”

By shifting the conversation from ‘I’m right, you’re wrong’ to ‘Let’s explore this together,’ you create space for real engagement.

4. Share your story

Numbers, statistics, and policies can be overwhelming. But stories are powerful.

Rather than focusing on abstract data, share why climate action matters to you personally. Maybe it was experiencing the Black Summer bushfires, watching a local river dry up, or hearing from Pacific Island communities on the frontlines of rising sea levels.

When people can see how climate change connects to real lives—their own and those around them—it becomes much harder to dismiss.

5. Ask questions

Initiate chats by asking open-ended questions related to environmental issues. Open-ended questions are questions that cannot be answered with a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’, and instead require the respondent to elaborate on their points.

Sharing good news such as the progress being made in renewable energy and asking if they had come across anything on the topic could be a great jumping off point. This approach encourages them to share their observations and thoughts, fostering a two-way dialogue.

6. Listen

We’ve all been in conversations where it feels like the other person is just waiting for their turn to speak. Don’t be that person.

Genuine listening can make a world of difference. If someone is frustrated about electric vehicle policies, instead of shutting them down, acknowledge their concerns: “It sounds like you’re worried about how this affects people in rural areas. That’s a fair concern—what do you think would make the transition smoother?”

By showing you understand their perspective, you make them much more likely to engage with yours.

7. Focus on Positive Actions

While it’s crucial to acknowledge the challenges posed by climate change, focusing on actionable solutions can empower and motivate. Share stories of local initiatives, community projects, or personal actions that contribute to environmental sustainability. People are more likely to engage when they feel they can make a difference.

8. Acknowledge Uncertainties Honestly

It’s okay not to have all the answers. Admitting uncertainties can make the conversation more authentic and build trust. Encourage collaborative exploration of information, reinforcing that understanding climate change is a shared journey.

You’re not a politician who needs to sell their ideas into parliament. The topic of climate change is not black and white, and your friends and family will appreciate your honest reflections more than how well you memorise talking points.

9. Be Mindful of Emotional Responses

Discussions about climate change can evoke strong emotions, including fear, guilt, or defensiveness. Approach the conversation with empathy, allowing space for these feelings and addressing them compassionately.

Repeating what the person is feeling or concerned about is a great way to show that you care about their feelings and are there to talk through anything that is coming up for them. You don’t need to resolve their feelings for them, but you can demonstrate that you are a safe place for them to express themselves and together you can help them move through their concerns.

10. Be kind to yourself

Every talk is worthwhile, even if it might not seem like it initially. You might not change someone’s mind on the spot, but you’ll have given them a chance to think about things in a new way.

Understanding and addressing climate change is an ongoing process. Keep the conversation open, share new information when relevant, and encourage continued reflection. A one-time discussion may not be enough, but a series of conversations over time can make a real impact.