A child was critically injured when a school bus with 31 people on board crashed on a New Jersey highway and overturned Monday night, officials said.

The crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway as the bus was traveling from New Jersey to New York, said the mayor of Montvale, the borough in Bergen County where the crash happened.

Thirteen people were taken to local hospitals, Mayor Mike Ghassali said, including the child in critical condition.

Emergency personnel investigate an overturned school bus in Montvale, N.J., on Monday. NBC New York

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families during this difficult time,” Ghassali said.

The crash happened near the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale, Gov. Phil Murphy said on X.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing, he said.