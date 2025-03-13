The Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Thursday announced the phased withdrawal of regional troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Thursday announced the phased withdrawal of regional troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), after they were deployed as part of a peace-keeping mission in December 2023.

A statement issued after an extraordinary summit of Southern African heads of state and government said the region was gravely concerned about the continued deterioration of the security situation in eastern DRC, including the capturing of Goma and Bukavu, and the blockage of the main supply routes, which were making it difficult for humanitarian aid to flow.

“[The] summit terminated the mandate of SAMIDRC [Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo] and directed the commencement of a phased withdrawal of SAMIDRC troops from the DRC,” it said.

“[The] summit noted the increasing humanitarian needs in the DRC and called on the international community, including the United Nations, and the African Union to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of the DRC.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the violence in the eastern DRC linked to fighting between the army and M23 rebels said to be backed by Rwanda has left thousands of people dead, displaced others and seen the destruction of critical health infrastructure, exacerbating an already dire situation for millions of people.

“Hospitals and morgues are overwhelmed. Since 26 January, 3082 injured and 843 dead have been reported from 31 health facilities in and around Goma, North Kivu,” the WHO said in the statement issued in early February.

South Africa’s deployment of some 2 900 troops as part of the SADC mission has been criticised at home, more so after the death of more than a dozen soldiers in January.

Thursday’s announcement of the phased withdrawal comes a day after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his 2025 budget that the treasury would allocate R5 billion to the department of defence to support South Africa’s participation in peacekeeping efforts in the DRC.

In its statement on Thursday, SADC reiterated the need for a political and diplomatic solution with all parties including state, non-state parties, military and non-military in the country “for the restoration of peace, security and tranquillity”.

“[The] summit welcomes the United Nations Security Council … resolution which gives guidance for a long lasting solution while supporting … the regional efforts … and the efforts under Luanda and Nairobi mediation processes,” it said.