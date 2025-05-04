The countdown to green is on, as INDYCAR heads to Barber this weekend for the Children’s of Alabama INDY Grand Prix. And fans can watch the exciting action on FOX .

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend’s race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

Kyle Kirkwood won the most recent INDYCAR race at Long Beach on April 13. But Alex Palou won the first two races of the season at St. Petersburg and at The Thermal Club, and he’s favored to win again this weekend.

Another driver to watch is Colton Herta, whose odds to win outright surged to 7/1 from 12/1.

Which driver gets into victory lane at Barber? Let’s dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 4.

Children’s of Alabama INDY Grand Prix

Alex Palou: 6/5 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 5/2 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Will Power : 13/2 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Colton Herta: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Josef Newgarden: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Pato O’Ward: 15/1 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Scott Dixon: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Rinus Veekay: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Nolan Siegel: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Alexander Rossi: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Louis Foster: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

David Malukas: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Graham Rahal: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Conor Daly: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Callum Ilott: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Robert Shwartzman: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Jacob Abel: 500/1 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!